Anti-vaping sticker contest in ND

The number of cases of a lung illness linked to vaping appears to be leveling off, or even declining, according to the CDC.

But one organization doesn’t plan to stop raising awareness.

First District Health Unit is sponsoring an anti-vaping sticker contest. The idea is to get students all across North Dakota to design a sticker to be put on a hydro flask.

One organizer said they are trying to relate to teens and help stop the vaping epidemic.

“We just want them to really have their hands in this and show us what would be eye-catching to them, to help them say no, or think about saying no or just get the ideas of that it’s not good for you out there,” said Bobbi Dickinson, Injury Prevention Specialist at First District Health Unit.

Dickinson said they have already seen submissions from Minot, Mandan, and Fargo.

The winner’s design will be given out to teens all across the state, and they will also receive a hydro flask of their own.

Along with their designs, students should submit name, age, grade, school, address and phone number by Dec. 15 to First District Health Unit, Attn: Bobbi, P.O. Box 1268, Minot, ND 58702 or email to bjdickinson@nd.gov.