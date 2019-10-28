Anti-vaping sticker contest in ND

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The number of cases of a lung illness linked to vaping appears to be leveling off, or even declining, according to the CDC.

But one organization doesn’t plan to stop raising awareness.

First District Health Unit is sponsoring an anti-vaping sticker contest. The idea is to get students all across North Dakota to design a sticker to be put on a hydro flask.

One organizer said they are trying to relate to teens and help stop the vaping epidemic.

“We just want them to really have their hands in this and show us what would be eye-catching to them, to help them say no, or think about saying no or just get the ideas of that it’s not good for you out there,” said Bobbi Dickinson, Injury Prevention Specialist at First District Health Unit.

Dickinson said they have already seen submissions from Minot, Mandan, and Fargo.

The winner’s design will be given out to teens all across the state, and they will also receive a hydro flask of their own.

Along with their designs, students should submit name, age, grade, school, address and phone number by Dec. 15 to First District Health Unit, Attn: Bobbi, P.O. Box 1268, Minot, ND 58702 or email to bjdickinson@nd.gov.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

SM Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Volleyball"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Monday, October 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Trick or Treat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trick or Treat"

Mandan Roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Roads"

Cancer Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center"

Changing Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Changing Halloween"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Teeth and Candy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teeth and Candy"

Romance Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Romance Scam"

Boy Scouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Scouts"

Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28"

Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week"

Kayla Emter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kayla Emter"

Saul's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saul's"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge