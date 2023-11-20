BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While there are so many brand-new things you can buy this Black Friday, you might want to consider buying something a little bit different, especially because it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Buckstop Junction’s Vintage Shoppe.

All of the items in this strange store are donations from the Bismarck-Mandan area. Whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for a loved one, or maybe even some last-minute Thanksgiving decor, you’re sure to find something special.

“You aren’t going to find these things in the stores,” said manager Marlene Pittman. “Some of it’s plastic, but they’re things that we usually have only one of, and when that’s gone, we have to get something else out, so you have a much better chance of getting something unique.”

The shop is managed by Pittman and her sister, Judy Fried, who have been volunteering since it opened over 15 years ago. The sisters say they love to hear stories that their visitors share with them as they take a walk down memory lane, and also adore helping shoppers find the perfect gift.

“You really have to talk to a person for a while to decide what they like,” Pittman stated, “and get them going into what they think the other person might like. From something about them, you get an idea: ‘okay, they don’t like flowers’, so no flowers or whatever.”

“One of the fun things we have is our guestbook,” said Fried. “We get people from all over the world that sign it, so that’s a real treasure.”

The Vintage Christmas Shoppe is having its Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. On December 2, the venue will also host a Christmas hayride and meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 12-4 p.m.