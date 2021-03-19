Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Anyone can now get a COVID-19 vaccination through Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public.

It’s Phase 2 of the vaccination process in North Dakota, meaning anyone is eligible to get the shot.

Anyone who has not yet received the vaccination can go to ndvax.org to sign up for a clinic. For Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, you’ll want to search for a Bismarck clinic and then sign up based on the available times.

“This is certainly a landmark day for our community as the general public can now get vaccinated,” says Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch. “It is exciting to move into this phase where anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment. This brings us one step closer to herd immunity.”

The Pfizer vaccine is available to those 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available to those 18 older.

If you can’t make an appointment registration online, contact BBPH at 355-1540 and select Option 1 to speak to a representative who will help you schedule an appointment.

You must have an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a BBPH event.

