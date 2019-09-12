Anyone Under 21 Who Gets a MIP Charge will Now Go Through an Early Intervention Program

As of August 1st, anyone under 21 who is charged with ‘minor in possession of alcohol’ is required to attend an early intervention program.

This class is full of people learning to be instructors for the program, so it can be provided throughout North Dakota. Right now, there are more than 20 instructors in all different areas of the state.

North Dakota has had similar programs for DUI offenders for years, but focusing on minors with early intervention is a new idea.

DHS Behavioral Health Administrator James Knopik shares, “Individuals, youth who do receive an alcohol-related offense, are engaged in high-risk decisions, so the sooner we can intervene, we can hopefully stop that from turning into a substance-use disorder down the road in their life.”

DHS is continuing to train instructors. The goal is to have as many throughout the state as possible. If you’re interested in becoming one, contact the Behavioral Health Division at DHS.