AP Poll: Fear of side effects is the main reason for vaccine hesitancy

An AP poll says 32% of Americans probably or definitely won’t be getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those who are skeptical, 60% worry about side effects.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne addressed the concern, saying he trusts all of the three of the shot options just as much as any other vaccine. As a reminder, he says Operation Warp Speed, under former President Donald Trump, ramped up the production process but not the testing process.

He says the most serious side effects would happen immediately while you’re in the company of medical professionals.

“The most serious is what we call an anaphylactic reaction, where the blood pressure falls. That occurs somewhere in something like in three to six out of a million people. That’s pretty low risk,” Dr. Wynne assured.

“…And, we can treat anaphylaxis.”

Another 48% of people who aren’t sure about getting vaccinated want to wait and see if it’s safe, before getting it later. Dr. Wynne says he doesn’t recommend waiting because the risk of the virus is higher. He adds, the longer it takes to get to herd immunity, the more time the virus has to mutate.

