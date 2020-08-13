Apartment building fire safety

Fires in apartment buildings typically spread a lot quicker than you’d think.

KX spoke with Bismarck’s Fire Marshal who gave us some tips on what you should do in case there’s a fire in your building.

First, he says you should treat every fire alarm as an emergency and evacuate.

Before exiting your unit feel your doorknob with the back of your hand.

If the knob is too hot do not exit and call 911.

Most importantly, create a plan in case of an emergency. Know your main exits and have an alternative exit in the back of your mind.

“You’ve got a lot more people living in the building, higher density. You know, you could have an apartment building that only has four units, you can have a high-rise. So when you have a fire in an apartment building, the potential for loss is great,” shared Owen Fitzsimmons, Fire Marshal for Bismarck Fire Department.

Fitzsimmons says apartment fires typically start on the patio or decks and are mostly caused by improperly discarded smoking materials or barbecue grills.