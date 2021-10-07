Apartment fire displaces 7 residents in southeast Minot

A fire in a four-unit apartment complex on Soo Street displaced seven residents on Wednesday evening.

Fire officials report, they responded to the 800 block of Soo Street at 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday for a bedroom that was on fire. As fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from a bedroom window. Fire crews entered the structure and quickly knocked down the fire and contained it to the apartment of origin.

While the fire was being extinguished, crews conducted a search of the structure; all occupants were able to exit safely. One cat was found deceased in the apartment where the fire originated. Three engines, one ladder truck, and one command vehicle responded to the incident, with a total of 15 firefighters on the scene.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene overnight to conduct fire watch of the structure for potential flareups. The fire was caused when hot materials were improperly disposed of in a garbage can