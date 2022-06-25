MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A church is taking this weekend to thank those who have served.

Apostolic Faith Church is having their freedom celebration through June 26.

Saturday was a day of games and music, that was open to the public.

With the Fourth of July upcoming, Apostolic Faith Church wanted to use this weekend to celebrate the freedom that we have.

On Sunday their will be a military appreciation service.

A banquet will host close to 160 visitors.

At the banquet the church will have gifts for military personnel to show their appreciation to them and their families for their sacrifice.

“When we look at the sacrifice that’s made for them, or that they make I should say. It’s phenomenal and it’s profound and so having an opportunity to find a way to be able to give back whether it’s on an individual basis or if it’s through our church, it’s something I look forward to every year,” said Communications Director Jonathan Starr.

Sunday Apostolic Faith Church will welcome soldiers from the Minot Air Force base.