App allows parents to keep tabs on their kids

Life360 is a locator app for smartphones that allows users to share their locations with each other.

Besides locating a person, Life360 can monitor drivers, report car crashes and has a panic button.

Features inside the app can show you how fast a person is driving, if they are texting while driving and more.

It was released in 2008 and can be used on Android and iPhone.

To use the app, all you have to do is install it on your device and register. Tech experts said this is a great tool in today’s society.

“If your children have smart devces then you can put the Life360 on their phones. They can’t remove it after you put it on because it is password protected and it will let you know where your children are,” said Marlow Anderson, tech expert.

“If you talk to them on the phone and they don’t know the address of the place, it will actually provide driving directions to you as a parent.”

The service is free to download and use, although you can pay for additional features.