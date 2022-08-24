BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A mother and son were found dead in Bismarck on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in what police are concluding was a murder-suicide conducted by the mother.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive in Bismarck due to numerous welfare checks requested on 45-year-old Michelle Myers of Tennessee and 25-year-old Dylan Myers of Bismarck.

When officers entered the residence, the two were both dead.

A preliminary investigation lead investigators with the Bismarck Police to believe that it was a murder-suicide

An autopsy has been ordered as Bismarck Police continue to investigate this tragedy.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn more information.