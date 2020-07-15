Appeals court temporarily halts Dakota Access line shutdown

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. A federal judge on Monday, July 6, 2020, ordered the pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a judge’s order that the Dakota Access Pipeline be shut down in three weeks.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday issued an “administrative stay” of the judge’s order.

But The Bismarck Tribune reports that the appeals court said its order “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of the case.

The stay will remain in place until the appeals court rules on whether developer Energy Transfer can keep oil flowing while the court decides its appeal of the shutdown order. 

