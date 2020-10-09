Appeals court upholds Bismarck man’s sentence as a career criminal

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the sentence for a Bismarck man described as a career criminal on a 2019 firearms conviction.

The appeals court also agreed with a North Dakota judge in allowing certain evidence that led to Lonnie Howard’s conviction.

The 49-year-old Howard, arrested in 2015 on a firearms charge, was a fugitive for 11 months after leaving a halfway house.

He was stopped in Interstate 94 in Bismarck in 2018, struggled with a police officer and damaged a vehicle before fleeing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He was later convicted in Burleigh County on charges stemming from that incident.

In his appeal, Howard argued his prior convictions did not meet the criteria to be sentenced under the Armed Career Criminal Act.