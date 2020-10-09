Appeals court upholds Bismarck man’s sentence as a career criminal

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_1483724744093.jpg

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the sentence for a Bismarck man described as a career criminal on a 2019 firearms conviction.

The appeals court also agreed with a North Dakota judge in allowing certain evidence that led to Lonnie Howard’s conviction.

The 49-year-old Howard, arrested in 2015 on a firearms charge, was a fugitive for 11 months after leaving a halfway house.

He was stopped in Interstate 94 in Bismarck in 2018, struggled with a police officer and damaged a vehicle before fleeing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He was later convicted in Burleigh County on charges stemming from that incident.

In his appeal, Howard argued his prior convictions did not meet the criteria to be sentenced under the Armed Career Criminal Act.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 10-9-20

Robert One Minute 10-9

Furry Friends

NDC OCT 9

WDA Girl's Swimming

High School Volleyball

Importance of XRays

COVID-19 Relief

Returning Face to Face

Tioga Airport Changes

Loedon Funeral

Surrey Support

Award Given

Grant County/Flasher Football

Thursday, October 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-8

NPL Resurgence

Cyber Safe

Air Filtration

Hit a Deer?

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss