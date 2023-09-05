BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — September is here, and that means it’s time to pick some produce.

When it comes to this time-honored tradition, there’s one family in Bismarck who does things a little bit differently.

The Brendel family started Apple Creek Acres three years ago, and every year, they’ve become more successful and learned more — often doing so alongside their children, who help them in the process.

“When we moved back to Bismarck and got the land that we are on,” explained Apple Creek Acres’ Owner Lucas Brendel, “we wanted to do something with it that was effective in helping others and something that our family could all participate in.”

And that’s exactly what they did. Nowadays, you can find the family working together as they go about working their business.

Elowyn, the family’s daughter, notes that she loves to eat carrots — and now sells them, along with many other vegetables, beside her family at Bismarck’s Capital Farmers Market.

The family also gives their produce to local food banks and schools, as part of an attempt to help provide nutritious food for the community. Lucas also notes that the nature of their work provides a way for their children to bond and learn with them.

“For us, not having large machinery helps,” Brendel said. “Most of it is hand work. and it’s easy for our children to participate in it. There’s no large machinery you have to worry about — it’s mostly small hand tools, It’s things they can do and participate in — harvesting is mostly done by hand, and they have hands, so they can help pick things off the plants. It’s very rewarding in that way.”

While you might not have many acres to work with, Lucas Brendel says growing your own produce with your family is something that you can do, too. By starting small he notes, you can plant seeds for the future.

“Start out at any size, down to just the small square of lawn in your yard, or even just pots on your deck,” Brendel explained. “If you tend to it and take care of it, you’ll be amazed by what you can get out of it. You don’t even need a half-acre or an acre — you can start small and still see a lot of fruits from that.”

If you’d like to buy produce from Apple Creek Acres, you can find them on Saturdays in the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot. You can also visit their online store by clicking this link.