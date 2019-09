This weekend, apples are taking over the Capitol City…

Applefest will be going on this Saturday and Sunday. It’s a benefit for the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation. For their 13th year, they will have live music, children’s activities and games, food vendors, a pie-eating contest, hayrides, and an auction.

It all takes place at Buckstop Junction, which lies on the outskirts of Bismarck… on East Main.

For more information go here.