BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Applefest kicks off this weekend at Buckstop Junction in Bismarck.

The Bismarck Cancer Center is hosting their 16th Applefest starting on Saturday. Admissions will be paid at the gate, and with every dollar spent at the event The Bismarck Cancer Center donates ninety-seven cents back to the foundation.

Preparations began Friday for the event and it took more than just a couple of helping hands to put everything together. Reporter Taylor Aasen was there and met up with one of the volunteers from Linton Public Show to talk about what they are doing to get everything up and running by this weekend.

Last year, Applefest had over 6,000 visitors and they’re hoping for more this weekend.

There will be food, music, and fresh cider. The headliner this year is The Church of Cash, a cover band that tributes Johnny Cash and they take the stage Sunday afternoon.