BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Are you a Honey Crisp, a Fuji, or a Golden Delicious lover?

There’s quite the “Gala” happening at Buckstop Junction this weekend.

The Bismarck Cancer Center is hosting its 16th Applefest this weekend.

97 cents of every dollar is donated back to the Cancer Center.

Preparations began Friday, and reporter Taylor Aasen was at Buckstop Junction earlier today while set up was happening, and met with Chairperson Melissa Klein to talk about what’s happening this weekend during the event.

Klein said there will be fresh cider, music, and lots of entertainment this weekend for all to join in on.

Last year, Applefest had over six thousand visitors and they’re hoping for more this weekend.

The headliner this year is The Church of Cash, a cover band that tributes Johnny Cash.

Applefest begins Saturday at 11 a.m. and runs until Sunday. Admission will be paid at the gate.