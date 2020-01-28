Applications available for 2020 Minot Citizen’s Academy

Getting a closer look at how the police do their job, the Minot Police Department is inviting residents to take part in the 2020 Citizens Police Academy.

It’s a chance for people to get a hands-on, behind the scenes look at how they serve the Magic City. There are four sessions from May 5-26.

Patrol operations, crime scene response unit, special operations, K-9, bomb squad and SWAT are part of the course, as well as a familiarization for use of force and weapons training.

There is also an opportunity for them to join an officer for a ride-along.

Applications can be picked up at the MPD or by sending an email request to Master Police Officer Aaron Moss of the Crime Prevention Unit at aaron.moss@minotnd.org.