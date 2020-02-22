Applications being accepted for Governor’s Band/Orchestra Program and Choral Program

The 2020 Governor’s Official State Band/Orchestra Program and Choral Program are now accepting applications, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.

Gov. Burgum is encouraging school, community and church bands, and orchestras and choirs across North Dakota to apply.

He and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will select from the application received based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement. The band/orchestra and chorus may be invited by the governor to perform at official state functions held throughout the year, including the State of the State Address.

Interested groups should submit an application, references and a musical recording to the Office of the Governor by March 13. The Governor’s Band/Orchestra Program and Governor’s Choral Program will be announced in late March and invited to perform at the Capitol in late April to mid-May 2020.

To apply, CLICK HERE.