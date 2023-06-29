DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce, small businesses are the heartbeat of a community. And now, there is a program to reward those small businesses.

For the first time, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is presenting America’s Top Small Business Awards. These awards will go to 10 semifinalists in the Midwest region who contribute to the economy and display initiative and innovation. The top small business in the nation will receive a $25,000 prize.

According to Carter Fong, the executive director of the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce, this recognition for small businesses is well deserved. He says he sees their dedication firsthand when he attends his seven-year-old son’s baseball games.

“It’s those local businesses that you see on the jerseys, in the event programs, on the banners, all over town, they make youth activities and great community events possible,” Fong shared.

The application deadline for America’s Top Small Business Awards has now been extended to July 14. In order to apply for the award, click the link here.