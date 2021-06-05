Applications sought for medical marijuana advisory board in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is accepting applications for the state’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board after changes to the panel’s membership by the 2021 Legislature.

The deadline to apply is June 30. Current board members’ terms will expire July 31.

New membership of the nine-member board includes six people appointed by the governor: a health care provider, a state Health Department representative, a manufacturing representative, a dispensary representative, a registered qualifying patient and a licensed pharmacist.

Voters in 2016 approved medical marijuana. The 2017 Legislature implemented the program.