BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum is encouraging schools, communities, and church bands, orchestras, and choirs in the state to apply to serve as the Governor’s Oficial State Band/Orchestra Program and Choral Program for the 2023-2024 year.

The Governor and First Lady have stated that they are going to choose the Governor’s Band/Orchestra Program and Governor’s Choral Program based on musical talent, achievement, and community involvement from all the applications. The band/orchestra and chorus chosen will be invited by the governor to perform at official state functions throughout the year, including the State of the State Address.

Any group that is interested can submit an application, references, and musical recording to the Office of the Governor by 5 p.m. on April 17. You can find the application here.

The Programs will be announced later in April and will be invited to perform at the Capitol in May 2023 and at events during the 2023-2024 school year.