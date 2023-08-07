BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Those interested in the Citizen Police Academy in Bismarck can now apply.

According to a news release, the Bismarck Police Department is accepting applications until September 1.

The Academy will be held from September 7 to November 16. The classes will be three hours long and will meet on Thursday nights.

Members of the Bismarck Police Department will be teaching the classes in the Citizen Police Academy.

Everyone who applies must live, work, or attend school in Bismarck and need to be at least 18 years old.

If you would like more information, or apply, you can do so on BPD’s website or at 700 South 9th Street.