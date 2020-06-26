Archery proficiency testing for Bismarck bow hunters

North Dakota is home to some great deer hunting and a prime spot is in the city of Bismarck. But there is a test you need to pass before being able to apply for an archery tag in town.

Bowhunters are usually pretty precise with their shots, but before they get to go bow hunting in Bismarck city limits, they have to prove it.

“It is a 20 yard shot, from an elevated position in a 9-inch circle. So you got to get 4 out of 5 shots in that 9-inch circle,” said Bismarck Police Sgt. Tim Bleth.

Because the hunting areas are in town and near public areas, the test is all about safety.

“This is just a proficiency test to allow us to score and evaluate bow hunters to make sure that they’re shooting accurate shots so that we don’t have somebody that’s just randomly shooting, no experience with it. They are given the maps and shown where they can hunt. It’s also outlined with tape and flagging so that they know their boundaries. There’s specific rules for it so to keep safety in mind for other people that are using the area as well because there’s people that walk on the paths, some of the boundaries are close to the paths,” said Bleth.

The mandatory test seems to be for good reason and one hunter says he can’t help but agree.

“Absolutely, I mean within their limits of where they have everything I think you need to be proficient in your shot versus hunting out the public lands and what not,” said Bismarck resident and bow hunter Andrew Bates.

And if you missed out today, next Tuesday the 30th is the last chance to take the archery proficiency test. And there’s still plenty of time to practice before then.

The certification you receive for passing the proficiency test is good for 3 years before you have to go take it again.