Architect chosen for proposed Theodore Roosevelt library

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Organizers have chosen Norway- and New York-based architectural firm Snohetta to design the proposed Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library near Medora.

The library’s board of trustees considered three architects who presented design concepts last month.

The board’s vote for Snohetta was unanimous.

The above renderings were released in August by Edward F. O’Keefe, the Chief Executive Officer of the library, of Snohetta’s ideas.

O’Keefe said the three finalists were each given a $50,000 honorarium for their work.

He said Snohetta’s contract is “to be negotiated.”

The library won support from both the U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Gov. Doug Burgum.

