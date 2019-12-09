Arctic Air Highlights The Work Week

Today: Partly sunny with cold highs in the single digits, teens, and 20s. Isolated snow isn’t out of the question but accumulation isn’t likely. The northwesterly wind will stay around 5-15 mph with a few gusts to 25 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance for snow with lows average around -5 to -15. Wind chills will drop to -25 to -35. NW wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.
Tuesday: Arctic high pressure will bring widespread single digits for highs with teens in the southwest. A few locations could even warm to around 20 (around Bowman). Wind will become southwesterly at 5-10 mph.