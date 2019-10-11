Closings
Are Cannabis Vaping Devices Sold at North Dakota Dispensaries?

BISMARCK — With the continued rise in concern over the increasing number of vaping related illnesses, we asked an important question today:

Are marijuana vape pens sold in North Dakota dispensaries?

The answer is yes, according to the Director of the North Dakota Department of Health’s Medical Marijuana Division.

He said it’s a concentrate extracted directly from the plant, with no additives. He told us they monitor the process by which these products are made, and they are pure, unlike what you’d find on the black market.

“The Department of Health has had discussions about the vape cartridges, and since there haven’t been those additional additives and additional flavoring, and it is a 100 percent distillate concentrate, we continue to have those products available for patients,” said the director, Jason Wahl.

The North Dakota Department of Health and the CDC are currently investigating lung illnesses as a result of vaping.

Wahl said because it’s an on-going investigation, he can’t comment on whether or not they’re investigating vaping devices found in our local dispensaries.

