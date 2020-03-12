Are Rural Hospitals in North Dakota Prepared for the Virus?

State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte is the head of incident command when it comes to the coronavirus in North Dakota.

She said they have had an all-hazards plan in place for years, although it hasn’t been put to the test since the H1N1 virus around 2009. She said if worst comes to worst, the Department of Health is ready to take action to protect the public.

But there have been concerns across the country about preparing rural hospitals that are already generally understaffed and under-resourced. Many, if not most of our state’s hospitals and clinics, are rural.

“We’re probably a little bit ahead of the game because our team, over the last couple of years, have deployed these things called PAPRs. It’s an air-compressed device, that’s a mask, that goes over individuals. So we feel that’s more secure, can be reused again. These PAPRs are all across the state in our critical care hospitals and have been deployed,” Tufte shared.

She said her team has been in communication with our rural healthcare facilities long before today.