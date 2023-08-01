MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — The waiting game continues to see what happens to the wild horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

But now, a new question has arrived in regard to their sustainability. Even if we protect these horses from outside dangers, will they be able to reproduce enough to survive in the future?

“We have 193 horses right now in the park,” explained wild horse advocate Chris Kman. “We don’t actually know how many of those are reproductive.”

GonaCon is an immunocontraceptive vaccine that is developed and used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the Department, when GonaCon is injected into an animal, it induces the body to make antibodies against its own Gonadotropin-releasing hormone.

This then causes infertility in the injected animals. While GonaCon has proven to be an effective tool in managing fertility in wild and feral mammals, this includes the wild horses of Theodore Roosevelt Park — meaning that some are calling for a study on the vaccine to view the effects it has on the equine population.

“It doesn’t seem like they will,” stated Kman. “They’re still treating horses with GonaCon, so we did talk to them. They’re doing an initial booster, and then treating the mares two years later, so that must be something. There’s a study that’s coming out about GonaCon — and it should be coming out within the next few months — that will kind of recap the last part of the experiment that happened on our horses here in the park.”

Kman says that state advocates are hoping for a reversal of sorts, so the horses can be fertile once more.