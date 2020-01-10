Are you a herd leader? Take the NDSU Bison quiz and find out

Prove you’re best to lead the Bison herd. Here are five NDSU Bison football trivia questions. You get 20 yards for each correct answer. Get all five right (100 yards) and you score a touchdown and a leadership win. The answers are at the bottom.

1) The first season for the NDSU Bison took place in what year?

A. 1890 B. 1894 C. 1899 D. 1901

2) Which Bison coach has the most Bison wins under his belt in school history?

A. Chris Klieman B. Craig Bohl C. Rocky Hager D. Earle Solomonson

3) What is the name of the Bison fight song?

A. On Bison B. Go Bison C. Hey Bison C. Bison, Bison, Rah, Rah, Rah

4) When President Trump hosted the NDSU Bison at the White House in 2019, he was presented with a Bison jersey. What was the number on the jersey?

A. 00 B. 19 C. 15 D. 45

5) This year, NDSU faces James Madison for the second time in the championship. From 2011 – 2018, only one other team faced the Bison twice for the championship. Name that team.

A. Jacksonville State B. Illinois State C. Sam Houston State D. Eastern Washington

Answers:

1) B, 1894

2) B, Craig Bohl, with 104

3) A, On Bison

4) D, 45

5) C, Sam Houston State