Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Are you prepared for winter?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With the winter weather season upon us, North Dakotans know exactly what that means. Whether it’s dangerous wind chills or snow drifts that we have to dig ourselves out of, it seems to be a way of life for us here in the state. 

Here are a few tips to prepare your home and vehicle for Mother Nature’s impact and to, hopefully, help ward off any anxiety:

Preparing your home for the Winter:

  • Have a technician check your heating system. Make sure it’s working properly
  • Reverse your ceiling fan blades. Make sure it’s running clockwise. This will produce an updraft and help bring the heat down. This will allow you to turn your thermostat down a degree or two. 
  • Have a home energy auditor come and check your roof for any leaks. Warm air can escape and melt snow on the roof, causing ice dams in your gutter. 
  • Check the caulk around windows and doors. 
  • Divert water. Make sure your gutters are diverting any ice or snowmelt at least 3 to 4 feet away from your foundation. 
  • Drain outdoor faucets and hoses. When water freezes, it expands and will crack hoses and watering systems. 
  • Have your chimney cleaned

Preparing your Vehicle for Winter Weather 

  • Apply a new coat of wax to help protect against ice and snow. 
  • Change oil. Depending on your car, it may be good to switch from a conventional to a synthetic oil during the winter months. 
  • Test your battery. Weak batteries will not last through extreme cold. You don’t want to be stranded!
  • Inspect wipers 
  • Check your antifreeze
  • Change conventional wiper fluid to a de-icing fluid.
  • Inspect your radiator cap and thermostat – this plays a critical role in your heating and cooling. 
  • Inspect tires – bald tires could leave you stranded in even a light accumulation. It may even be good to change tires to a Winter tread.  


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11"

Snow Continues For Most Of The Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Continues For Most Of The Day"

Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bullying"

Century vs Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy Volleyball"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

Vaping Products

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Products"

Not Usual Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Usual Weather"

Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Class A Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Legacy"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Fuel the Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fuel the Fight"

New K-9 Unit

Thumbnail for the video titled "New K-9 Unit"

Coat Closet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coat Closet"

Warm Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warm Clothing"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Statement from Governor and Ag Commissioner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statement from Governor and Ag Commissioner"

Four Day Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day Work Week"

Josh Gallion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Gallion"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Travel Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Warnings"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge