Are you prepared for winter?

With the winter weather season upon us, North Dakotans know exactly what that means. Whether it’s dangerous wind chills or snow drifts that we have to dig ourselves out of, it seems to be a way of life for us here in the state.

Here are a few tips to prepare your home and vehicle for Mother Nature’s impact and to, hopefully, help ward off any anxiety:

Preparing your home for the Winter:

Have a technician check your heating system. Make sure it’s working properly

Reverse your ceiling fan blades. Make sure it’s running clockwise. This will produce an updraft and help bring the heat down. This will allow you to turn your thermostat down a degree or two.

Have a home energy auditor come and check your roof for any leaks. Warm air can escape and melt snow on the roof, causing ice dams in your gutter.

Check the caulk around windows and doors.

Divert water. Make sure your gutters are diverting any ice or snowmelt at least 3 to 4 feet away from your foundation.

Drain outdoor faucets and hoses. When water freezes, it expands and will crack hoses and watering systems.

Have your chimney cleaned.

Keep vents and pipes outside of your home clear of any snow. This will help prevent carbon monoxide leaks.

Preparing your Vehicle for Winter Weather

Apply a new coat of wax to help protect against ice and snow.

Change oil. Depending on your car, it may be good to switch from a conventional to a synthetic oil during the winter months.

Test your battery. Weak batteries will not last through extreme cold. You don’t want to be stranded!

Inspect wipers

Check your antifreeze

Change conventional wiper fluid to a de-icing fluid.

Inspect your radiator cap and thermostat – this plays a critical role in your heating and cooling.

Inspect tires – bald tires could leave you stranded in even a light accumulation. It may even be good to change tires to a Winter tread.



