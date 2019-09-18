Are you really prepared for a natural disaster?

Natural Disasters happen year round, but it’s up to you to prepare ahead of time.

Buying an extra canned good or buying an extra water can help you in the long run if a natural disaster strikes.


Every year over 250 million people are affected by a natural disaster, whether it be a tornado, earthquake, or blizzard.

In North Dakota, a natural disaster is twice as likely to occur because of our cold weather conditions and the amount of snow that falls. The Ward County Emergency manager says in order to prepare–you need to buy enough extra supplies to last you at least a few days

We spoke with Jennifer Wiechmann, Director of Emergency Management for Ward County, and she said this. “So let’s say there’s a winter storm and you can’t go anywhere. There’s a blizzard you want to have 3 days worth of food items water, medicine, and in particular for the food, something that’s non perishable.”

Wiechmann said it doesn’t only have to be canned goods, you can also buy sealed packages and things that don’t expire quickly.
And, catching a few things on sale or picking up a few items here and there could keep your family safe– later on down the road.

