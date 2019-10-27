Are you Tech-Savvy?

Technology is ever-evolving, making it more difficult to keep up with.

But, the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library is working to fill that knowledge gap.

The library is offering an introduction to iPads and iPhones.

It’s a free hands-on workshop to help you make the most of your mobile devices.

The librarians are trained by AARP and go over basic things such as how to use maps, manage photos, and apps.

Organizers say technology is constantly changing so why not be up to date.

“People who have grown up with the technology don’t realize how many people did not grow up with technology or missed the boat along the way. So, the library tries to fill in those gaps for people who didn’t get the technology in school or for some reason missed it,” said Sarah Matthews, an Adult programming librarian.

The class is on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Devices will not be provided so bring your own.

