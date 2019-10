Farmers have been busy harvesting this fall, but the weather has put a damper on their efforts.

"This is probably as wet as I've ever seen it. I believe in '85 we had 18-20" of snow like the very first part of October and it warmed up after that and the snow went away and it was just really nice. I don't know, the way this fall is going, if we get a bunch of snow, hopefully, it warms up so we can get the rest of the crop," said Gary Neshem of Flatland Farms.