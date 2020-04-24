Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Area Businesses Taking Time To Remodel While Closed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While most businesses are closed due to COVID-19, some are taking the time out to renovate.

The Old School Center in Fortuna is the towns go to place.

Within the building is a bar, motel, store, gym and outside is an RV park, but due to the virus parts of the business are closed and other parts just aren’t getting as much attraction.

KX News spoke with one of the owners who said he and his wife are taking things in a positive light by renovating the business, something they couldn’t do while they were busy.

“We have taken advantage of that like so many other places have and we have done remodeling projects. We have a multipurpose business so there’s plenty of upgrades that can always be done,” owner of The Old School Center in Fortuna, Michael Ferris said.

Other business owners have also said they are doing renovations and adding more sanitary options to assure people things are clean after the pandemic passes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Central McLean Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Golf"

Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24"

Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Mobile Home Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobile Home Fire"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Marsy's Law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marsy's Law"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23"

Mandan Gift Card Blitz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gift Card Blitz"

Gateway to Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gateway to Science"

Counselor in Costumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Counselor in Costumes"

Prison Adjusts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prison Adjusts"

Watford City Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Businesses"

First Responder, Pilot

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responder, Pilot"

Larks Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larks Parade"

Photo Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photo Challenge"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge