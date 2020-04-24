Area Businesses Taking Time To Remodel While Closed

While most businesses are closed due to COVID-19, some are taking the time out to renovate.

The Old School Center in Fortuna is the towns go to place.

Within the building is a bar, motel, store, gym and outside is an RV park, but due to the virus parts of the business are closed and other parts just aren’t getting as much attraction.

KX News spoke with one of the owners who said he and his wife are taking things in a positive light by renovating the business, something they couldn’t do while they were busy.

“We have taken advantage of that like so many other places have and we have done remodeling projects. We have a multipurpose business so there’s plenty of upgrades that can always be done,” owner of The Old School Center in Fortuna, Michael Ferris said.

Other business owners have also said they are doing renovations and adding more sanitary options to assure people things are clean after the pandemic passes.