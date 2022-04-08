More than a dozen area community college students have been named to the 2022 All-North Dakota Academic Team, which recognizes the academic achievements and distinguished leadership of community college students.
Students named to the state team also are nominated for the All-USA Academic Team.
Nominations are based on outstanding academic performance and service to the college and community.
Each member of the North Dakota team receives a certificate of congratulations from Governor Doug Burgum, an award certificate, a medallion, and a monetary award.
The 2022 All-North Dakota Academic Team:
- Ashley Kaiser, Bismarck State College
- Jayden Mitzel, Bismarck State College
- Shaelyn Gebre, Dakota College at Bottineau
- Morgan Haerer, Dakota College at Bottineau
- Adyson Jelleberg, Dakota College at Bottineau
- Lane Peltier, Dakota College at Bottineau
- Joseph Dube, Williston State College
- Luis Maria Williston State College
- Jarrel McGarvey, Lake Region State College
- Tucker Bercier, Lake Region State College
- Rebecca Blazek, North Dakota State College of Science
- Kwabena Oppong, North Dakota State College Science
- Megan Johnson, North Dakota State College of Science
- Jessica Novotony, North Dakota State College of Science
Academic Team members are also eligible for scholarships from Dickinson State University, Mayville State University, Minot State University, Valley City State University, North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota.
The University of Mary and University of Jamestown also offer awards to All-North Dakota Academic Team members