More than a dozen area community college students have been named to the 2022 All-North Dakota Academic Team, which recognizes the academic achievements and distinguished leadership of community college students.

Students named to the state team also are nominated for the All-USA Academic Team.

Nominations are based on outstanding academic performance and service to the college and community.

Each member of the North Dakota team receives a certificate of congratulations from Governor Doug Burgum, an award certificate, a medallion, and a monetary award.

The 2022 All-North Dakota Academic Team:

Ashley Kaiser, Bismarck State College

Jayden Mitzel, Bismarck State College

Shaelyn Gebre, Dakota College at Bottineau

Morgan Haerer, Dakota College at Bottineau

Adyson Jelleberg, Dakota College at Bottineau

Lane Peltier, Dakota College at Bottineau

Joseph Dube, Williston State College

Luis Maria Williston State College

Jarrel McGarvey, Lake Region State College

Tucker Bercier, Lake Region State College

Rebecca Blazek, North Dakota State College of Science

Kwabena Oppong, North Dakota State College Science

Megan Johnson, North Dakota State College of Science

Jessica Novotony, North Dakota State College of Science

Academic Team members are also eligible for scholarships from Dickinson State University, Mayville State University, Minot State University, Valley City State University, North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota.

The University of Mary and University of Jamestown also offer awards to All-North Dakota Academic Team members