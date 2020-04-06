Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Area county health agencies have the same message: Use cloth face covering when in public

In light of new recommendation from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Emmons County Public Health, Kidder County District Health Unit and just about every other county health agency in the region today is recommending most individuals wear a cloth face covering while in public where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

The recommendation is especially important for areas with significant community-based transmission of COVID-19.

The health agencies note it is also important while wearing a cloth face covering to maintain the 6-foot physical distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

“We want to remind our residents, this new recommendation does not mean you should be using surgical masks or N-95 respirators,” the health agencies note in similar news releases. “We continue to need these specialized medical tools to help ensure the safety of our healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front lines of this pandemic response.”

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under the age of two years. Individuals who have trouble breathing, or are unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance, should also not wear a mask.

For more information about the CDC recommendation for cloth face coverings, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html. More information about cloth face coverings, including direction on making and wearing them, is available at  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

