Area fire departments host appreciation meal

Three area fire departments showed appreciation for their volunteers tonight.

Members of the Antler, Maxbass and Lansford fire departments gathered at the Antler Community center.



The event is in its third year and now has three participating departments. Members of each department won door prizes and enjoyed each other’s company.



The chiefs of the event see the dinner as more than a meal between communities.

“It’s a nice networking event. We can spend time with counterparts that we don’t usually deal with for mutual aid and stuff like that. We can put faces with names who we might only chat on the phone with,” Antler Fire Chief Nathaniel Bynak says.



The chiefs say they hope to add more departments to the event in the future.