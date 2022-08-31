(KXNET) — Several lakes and dams in the KX viewing area have been added to the current Harmful Algal Bloom Water Advisory/Warning list.

As of the August 30 update by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 7 of the 11 listings involve locations in western North Dakota. They are:

Grant County : Lake Tschida – water advisory

: Lake Tschida – water advisory Stark County: Patterson Lake – water advisory

Patterson Lake – water advisory Williams County : Epping-Springbrook Dam – water advisory

: Epping-Springbrook Dam – water advisory Morton County: Sweet Briar Lake – water advisory

Sweet Briar Lake – water advisory Sioux County: Froelich Dam – water advisory

Froelich Dam – water advisory Bowman County: Bowman-Haley Dam – water advisory

Bowman-Haley Dam – water advisory Ward County: Makoti Lake – water warning

A “water advisory” means the lake or dam may contain blue-green algae that can be harmful to humans and pets. People are advised to avoid swimming, waterskiing or tubing if the water appears to have a green color or tint. You’re also advised to avoid swallowing the water and to rinse off with non-lake water.

A “water warning” means the lake or dam contains high concentrations of blue-green algal toxins that can be harmful to humans and pets. People are advised not to swim, waterski or tube in the water.

The phrase to remember, says the state: “When in doubt, stay out.”

A harmful algae bloom is, essentially, an overgrowth of cyanobacteria in surface water. They are microscopic organisms that, en masse, create a blue-green appearance like a floating bloom or crust on the water.

The toxins can cause harm to people, wildlife, livestock, pets and aquatic life. Almost every year in North Dakota a few cases of pet and livestock deaths occur due to drinking water with harmful algae blooms.

Specific human health effects are:

Allergic-like reactions

Skin rashes

Eye irritation

Gastroenteritis

Respiratory irritation

Neurological effects

The algae blooms develop in part from excess nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen seeping into the water, warm water temperatures, slow-moving water and lengthy sunlight.

You can view and download the complete advisory/warning list here.

You can learn more about harmful algae blooms and how they form here.