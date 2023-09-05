BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The defense and the prosecution have concluded their arguments in the trial of Jesse Taylor Jr.

Taylor is currently being charged with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield at the Bismarck Motel 6 last September.

During court proceedings, the fact that Taylor was responsible for Thunder Shield’s death was outlined — and now, the jury is being given the decision to find him guilty of murder or manslaughter.

The defense maintains that Taylor was acting out of self-defense, meaning that he would be guilty of manslaughter. However, the prosecution refers to the evidence that Taylor had a clear intention to kill Thunder Shield.

“He shot Maurice intentionally, that is clear,” stated the prosecuting attorney. “You see the cartridge cases, you see the bullets on the ground, you see the bullet that was taken from Maurice’s body — that’s intent. What do we look at when we prove intent? Intent may be proved by circumstantial evidence. Indeed, it can rarely be established by any other means. We simply cannot look into the head or mind of another person, but you may infer the defendant’s intent from all of the surrounding circumstances.”

The jury will reconvene on Wednesday, where it is anticipated that they will reach a final verdict.