Arizona man arrested in Mandan for luring, solicitation of a minor

A 32-year-old Phoenix, Arizona man has been arrested in Mandan on charges of luring minors by computer and solicitation of a minor.

Mandan Police conducted an investigation that involved an officer posing online as a 14-year-old girl. The Arizona man contacted the officer online and a number of conversations of a sexual nature were held over a period of several months.

Recently, the suspect told the officer he would be coming to Mandan to meet with “her.” On March 21, the suspect checked into a local motel. A meeting at a local park was set up and the Arizona man was taken into custody without incident when he arrived at the park.

He is currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges are expected later today.