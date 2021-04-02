Arizona traffic stop leads to arrest of two men wanted in Bismarck homicide

Two Detroit men are in custody after a traffic stop Thursday night in Arizona near the Mexican border lead to their arrest in connection with a Bismarck shooting.

Devante Evans, 26, and Kevin Hartson, 29, were traveling in the border town of Douglas, Arizona when their vehicle was pulled over by a Douglas police officer. Both men had arrest warrants out of Burleigh County for murder and were taken into custody on those warrants.

Evans is accused of murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and wearing a mask during the commission of a criminal offense.

Hartson is accused of murder.

Both men are currently being held in the Cochise County Jail in Arizona.

According to Bismarck police, Evans and Hartson allegedly entered an apartment in the 1600 blk of Mapleton Ave around 11:00 p.m. on March 28 and shot two people, Reonardo Alexis, 26, and an unidentified 29-year-old man.

Alexis later died of his wounds at the hospital.

Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch thanked the Douglas Police for apprehending the two wanted men.

“I am additionally thankful for the Douglas police officer that turned a traffic stop into an arrest of two violent criminals,” he said.