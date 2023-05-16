BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion is hosting its spring Discovery Career Fair.

According to a news release, the fair will be at Bismarck State College’s (BSC) Career Academy on May 17 and 18.

The purpose is to highlight the career fields that the Army National Guard offers to area high school juniors and seniors.

Organizers say it will showcase key job skills like air defense artillery, aviation, information technology, engineering, vehicle maintenance, military police, medical, and the Civil Support Team.

Both days will start at 7:30 a.m. and go until 3:25 p.m. with session times running from 7:30-8:55 a.m., 9:30-10:55 a.m., 12-1:25 p.m., and 2-3:25 p.m.