Army Veteran Receives New Home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN — After serving his country, Joe Sielski is receiving an amazing gift: a home!

The U.S. Army Veteran is now the proud owner of a mortgage-free home.

Friday morning, Sielski and his wife were handed the keys to his new home in Lincoln from Wells-Fargo through the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

They were both welcomed to their new home by several state leaders and some new neighbors.

It was an emotional day for the family and a new beginning for the proud parents of eight.

“It’s just unbelievable. I just can’t believe it. You know everybody works so hard to get a house. You know, everybody has a mortgage. Now for our family, we don’t have to have that. You know? It’s just like the most amazing thing,” said Sielski’s wife, Shiela.

The flag that is being flown over the capital will be given to Sgt. Sielski to hang on the front of his house.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Home"

Beulah vs Hillsboro-Central Valley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah vs Hillsboro-Central Valley"

Friday, November 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, November 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way"

61 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "61 Years"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

New York To Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York To Go"

Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey"

Williston Overcrowding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Overcrowding"

Bishop Ryan vs Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan vs Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich"

Coats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coats"

No Shave Nov

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Shave Nov"

Kidder County vs Cavalier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Cavalier"

Port of Entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port of Entry"

Good Night Minot preview 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot preview 1"

Good Night Minot preview 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot preview 2"

Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/15"

Homefront Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homefront Food"

Region 5 Volleyball Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Volleyball Championship"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge