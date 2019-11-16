Army Veteran Receives New Home

LINCOLN — After serving his country, Joe Sielski is receiving an amazing gift: a home!

The U.S. Army Veteran is now the proud owner of a mortgage-free home.

Friday morning, Sielski and his wife were handed the keys to his new home in Lincoln from Wells-Fargo through the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

They were both welcomed to their new home by several state leaders and some new neighbors.

It was an emotional day for the family and a new beginning for the proud parents of eight.

“It’s just unbelievable. I just can’t believe it. You know everybody works so hard to get a house. You know, everybody has a mortgage. Now for our family, we don’t have to have that. You know? It’s just like the most amazing thing,” said Sielski’s wife, Shiela.

The flag that is being flown over the capital will be given to Sgt. Sielski to hang on the front of his house.