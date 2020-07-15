Arnegard Rural Fire District adds new wheels to the fleet

The Arnegard Fire Department recently purchased a Pumper-Tender truck to replace their old 30-year-old GMC.

It can carry up to 2,500 gallons of water as opposed to 1,000 gallons previously.

This was made possible through assistance from the McKenzie County Commission and Community support.

One firefighter says this was long overdue.

“The fact that we’re able to carry 1,500 extra gallons of water is the absolute difference between life and death being able to have that extra water and not having to worry about running out of water will absolutely save lives in the long run,” Fire and Medical Chief of Arnegard Fire District Rick Schreiber said.

The crew received the truck last Monday and it’s now officially in service.

