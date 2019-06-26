Arrest Made Following Tuesday’s Search For Missing 7-Month-Old Baby

Bismarck – Police say they have arrested who they were calling a “person of interest” in the missing child case of seven month old LeahMae Morsette.

Bismarck Police say 31-year-old Cole Pfaff was taken into custody just before 10 pm last night sleeping in a camper in the 1800 block of East Bowen Avenue last night without incident.

Pfaff was questioned by police about the case involving Leahmae and did cooperate with investigators.

Police say they started looking for Pfaff after he was seen on surveillance video with baby LeahMae around 5 p.m. Monday evening along Arbor Avenue in South Bismarck.

So far no charges have been filed against Pfaff in connection with the disappearance of LeahMae Morsette.

Police also add they still don’t know who the person was that brought baby LeahMae to the Sanford Emergency Room.

Stay with KX News for the latest developments on this case.