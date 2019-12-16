Arrest Made in Bismarck North Walmart Fire

According to the Bismarck Police Department, a 27-year-old Bismarck man was arrested for the fire set at the North Walmart on Friday, December 13th.

The suspect was located and arrested early Monday morning. Formal charges are expected this afternoon.

The Walmart on Sklyline Boulevard is expecting the Garden Center to be closed for several months.

The day of the fire, Walmart was closed for several hours.

