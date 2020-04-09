Arrest made in Watford City shoot-and-run incident

A Watford City man has been arrested in connection with Wednesday morning’s shoot-and-run incent in the city. The suspect was arrested at his residence and is being held at the McKenzie County Correctional Facility.

Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, police say they responded to the 500 Block of 6th Ave. NE for a report of a shooting. Witnesses said an early 2000 4-door sedan pulled up into the alley, and a person in the sedan fired one shot into a parked vehicle, which was in a private driveway. The vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

No one was hurt in the incident.

While officers were investigating the original vehicle shooting, a 911 call came in of a stolen

vehicle in the area of original call. During that investigation, officers located and recovered the stolen vehicle in the 1300 Block of Main Street North.

The subsequent investigation lead to the identification of three suspects: one adult and two juveniles.

Police believe the adult had stolen a 4-door car from the 700 block of 2nd St NE which was used in the vehicle shooting.

The Watford City Police Department is still investigating the crime and more charges are pending.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Watford City Police at 701-444-2400.