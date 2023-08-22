UPDATE: 8/22/2023, 6:00 p.m.

The Bismarck Police Department has reported that the man in question was arrested shortly before 5:00 p.m., and is currently in custody at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center,

ORIGINAL STORY: 8/22/2023, 5:44 p.m.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man suspected of placing a hidden camera in a tanning booth at Bismarck’s Planet Fitness location.

According to local law enforcement, a female customer found the device during a tanning session Monday morning and promptly reported it to officers.

She also stated in a social media post that the device was planted by a Planet Fitness employee.

KX News confirmed with a Planet Fitness manager that the employee in question was terminated following the discovery of the device.

KX News is withholding the man’s name until he is formally arraigned — however, a warrant has been issued for his arrest on four counts of surreptitious intrusion-installing, or using a device in a tanning booth.