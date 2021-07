Following a brief chase, Devils Lake police have captured two men wanted in connection with a Minot jewelry store burglary.

Formal arrest warrants have been issued for the two men in the June 30 burglary of Knowles Jewelry.

At the time of their arrest in Devils Lake, police say the men were in possession of items taken in the jewelry store burglary.

The two are currently being held at the Lake Region Correctional Center in Devils Lake.