Driver in hit-and-run crash near Dunseith surrenders to police

UPDATE – 1:50 p.m.: Forschen surrendered to law enforcement authorities and is in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: Arrest warrants had been issued for the driver of a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run death of a Dunseith 7-year-old over the weekend.

According to Rolette County States Attorney Brian Grosinger, around 4:45 p.m. on April 17, a vehicle hit a seven-year-old youth crossing the street near 97th Street Northeast along U.S. Highway 281 in Rolette County.

After striking the child, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The juvenile died of her injuries at Trinity Hospital in Minot later Saturday night.

The Rolette County State’s Attorney’s Office identified the driver as Joshua Forschen and had issued two warrants for his arrest — one for hit and run involving the death of a victim and one for manslaughter, both Class B felonies.

Forschen turned himself into authorities Monday afternoon.

Grosinger says two other people were in the vehicle as passengers when the child was struck.

The investigation is continuing.